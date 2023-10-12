Suspected Perimeter Mall shoplifter leaves phone behind, police say

article

A suspected shoplifter left something important behind while trying to escape security at Perimeter Mall.

The Dunwoody Police Department shared a photo of a cell phone on Facebook yesterday, saying they wanted to reunite the lost device with its owner.

Police also said the person dropped the phone on Wednesday night while they were running away from mall security.

To make things even worse, police say the photo on the phone's lock screen matches the person seen on surveillance video stealing from one of the mall's stores.

Dunwoody police say the alleged shoplifter can stop by their police department to pick up the phone.