Suspected Henry County Target thieves steal $2K worth of items

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects involved in a shoplifting case at a Target store in Henry County.

What we know:

According to police, three suspects entered the Target in the 1800 block of Jonesboro Road in McDonough around 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 18. Police said the suspects selected items totaling $1,979.89 and then left the store without paying.

The suspects left the Target in an unknown black SUV driven by a fourth suspect, police said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects’ identities is asked to contact Detective E. Luciano at 770-288-8278, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, videos and photos to 770-220-7009.