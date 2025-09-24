Suspected Henry County Target thieves steal $2K worth of items
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects involved in a shoplifting case at a Target store in Henry County.
What we know:
According to police, three suspects entered the Target in the 1800 block of Jonesboro Road in McDonough around 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 18. Police said the suspects selected items totaling $1,979.89 and then left the store without paying.
The suspects left the Target in an unknown black SUV driven by a fourth suspect, police said.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects’ identities is asked to contact Detective E. Luciano at 770-288-8278, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, videos and photos to 770-220-7009.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Henry County Police Department via a post on Facebook.