'Suspected' fentanyl, meth and guns found during bust in Jackson, Banks counties

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A months-long drug investigation into a fentanyl distribution organization in Jackson and Banks counties has resulted in the arrest of 5 people and the discovery of drugs and guns.

Those people have been identified as 48-year-old William "Faye" Lomack of Maysville; 54-year-old Tony Clough of Marion; 28-year-old Chante Presley of Richland; 37-year-old Nicole Pressley of Maysville; and 38-year-old Stephanie "Sticks" Guthrie of Winder.

The GBI says Lomack was arrested after a traffic stop on June 29 in Commerce. Lomack had approximately 450 grams of suspected fentanyl, 2 guns, and a large amount of cash on him.

Police then executed search warrants at a motel in Commerce and a home in Maysville, both of which are connected to Lomack. During those searches, police found suspected fentanyl in the motel room and seized 4 guns, over 28 grams of suspected fentanyl, and approximately 28 grams of suspected methamphetamine from the Maysville home. Police also arrested Nicole Pressley at the home. Clough was arrested with Lomack during the traffic stop. Chante Presley was arrested at the motel room.

Lomack was charged with Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. He was booked into the Banks County Jail.

Clough was charged with Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. He was booked into the Banks County Jail.

Pressley was charged with Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, and Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance. Presley was booked into the Banks County Jail.

Pressley was charged with Trafficking Fentanyl, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. Pressley was booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Guthrie was charged with Trafficking Fentanyl and Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl. Guthrie was at the motel with Chante Presley but was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Several agencies participated in the searches and arrests, including Banks County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stephens County Sheriff’s Office, FBI-Gainesville, Georgia State Patrol, GBI’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit, and Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office.

The GBI says the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

If you have information related to drug activity, you are encouraged to call GBI ARDEO at (706) 348-7410. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

