Suspected DUI driver charged after multi-vehicle crash on I-285

A driver suspected of a DUI is facing multiple charges after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 285 on Wednesday night.

Officials say the crash happened before midnight in the southbound lanes on I-285 just south of Paces Ferry Road.

According to investigators, a white 2017 Porsche Panamera, driven by 42-year-old Atlanta resident Cedric J. Curne, hit the back of a 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by 54-year-old Elias J. Poulakis of Sharpsburg. This first crash led to multiple other wrecks on the interstate.

Officials say 30-year-old Mableton resident Aaron S. Morriss, the driver of a silver 2024 Hyundai Tucson, swerved to avoid Curne's Porsche and hit the inside wall. At the same time, a Fulton County Sheriff's Office patrol car hit the back of the Porche and continued on to hit the Morriss' Hyundai.

Medics took Morriss and a child passenger to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with minor injuries. The deputy involved in the crash sustained a serious but non-life-threatening injury and is also receiving treatment at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, officials say.

Curne was placed under arrest and charged with following too closely, DUI less safe, failure to remove his vehicle after an accident on an expressway, and serious injury by vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation. Officials are asking anyone with information about the incident to call investigators at (770) 499-3987.