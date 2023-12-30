Suspected drunk driver rams into Chamblee police car

article

On Friday night, a Chamblee police officer says she was hit by a driver believed to be drunk.

The officer was driving a marked vehicle when the driver reportedly pulled out in front of her. The department provided photos of the damage.

"The officer is fine, but this is a reminder that impaired driving endangers everyone, including our first responders," a spokesperson for the department stated. "As you celebrate the New Year, please use a designated driver and think twice before drinking and driving."

It's not clear what repercussions the driver may face or whether they were injured in the crash.