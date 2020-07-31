Suspected car thief causes commotion at busy Buckhead shopping center

It was a wild scene at lunchtime in the busy Whole Foods parking lot in Buckhead.

Police said a teen who took a small commercial truck pulled into the lot. He likely spotted an Atlanta Police Department cruiser, and drove into several vehicles, including the vehicle driven by an officer.

The 17-year-old left broken glass and metal parts from four vehicles as he ran down the road.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

He did not get far. Police captured him three blocks away.

Graysen Winens (FOX 5)

Advertisement

"I was getting my hair done," said Graysen Winens, "and someone said you better go out and make sure your car was not one of the ones that got hit."

Winens saw what happened. The front end of her Nissan truck was damaged.

"I'm lucky," Winens said. "I could have been in there."

Police identified the alleged car thief as Brent Anthony Lusk. He was booked into the Fulton County jail.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.