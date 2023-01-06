Suspect wanted in Decatur gas station shooting that wounded father of 5

A metro-Atlanta man went to a DeKalb County gas station Wednesday afternoon with his father-in-law to get gas, but he says he left with a bullet in his leg.

"It was the worst day of my life," he said.

The man asked us not to use his name. He recounted the moment for FOX 5 when he was shot at a Texaco gas station on Columbia Drive in Decatur.

"I was just standing at the gas pump while my father-in-law filled the truck up with gas having a conversation with him and the shots rang out," he said.

The man recounted the moment for FOX 5 when he was shot.

He was hit by a bullet that went through one leg and into the other.

An X-ray shows what he is dealing with now, a bullet lodged in his leg.

DeKalb County Police say he was not the intended target. Investigators say the shooter was firing at another car.

"It's senseless," he said. "I could have been dead."

DeKalb County Police released these surveillance pictures of the person they are looking for. Investigators say after the shooting the suspect left in a dark-colored car.

Decatur gas station shooting suspect.

Decatur gas station shooting suspect vehicle.

Before the gunfire erupted, the victim says he got a bad vibe when the suspected shooter pulled up to the gas station.

"It looked like they were up to something," he said. "You know, it was a weird feeling."

Two days after being shot, the father of five is back on his feet with the help of a crutch, but he will likely be out of work while he recovers.

"As the last couple of days has gone on, I can't really do what I normally do," he said. "That's get up and go to work every morning and provide for my family."

If you recognize that suspect, DeKalb County Police want to hear from you.

The victim's family has created a GoFundme.