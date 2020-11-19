Suspect wanted in deadly shooting outside Riverdale High School

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office has identified a suspect in a deadly shooting that took place outside Riverdale High School last month.

On October 26, officers found Eyton Lemar Edwards, 28, dead outside the school. Video surveillance showed an older 2-door silver BMW approach Riverdale High School. The passenger exited the vehicle and approached the victim, pushing the victim in the back and taking the bag the victim was carrying. The passenger of the car then shot the victim several times with a .380 handgun and ran across the street with the bag.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as Marvin Elliot Germain. He is wanted on charges of Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Armed Robbery.

Police investigate a deadly shooting on the campus of Riverdale High School on Oct. 26, 2020. (FOX 5)

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill has ordered Germain placed #1 on his top ten most wanted and has tasked his elite Fugitive Squad to find him and bring him to justice.

Germain is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing at a height of 5’10” and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He is known to have a tattoo of a mechanical brain on his left leg.

Germain is to be considered armed and dangerous, and if spotted 911 should be dialed immediately, If anyone has any information regarding Germain’s whereabouts, they can contact the Fugitive Squad at 770-477-4479.

