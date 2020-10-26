Police: Person dead after shooting at Riverdale High School

article

One person is dead in an after-school shooting on the campus of Riverdale High School.

Officers were called out to the high school located off Roberts Drive in Riverdale just after 5 p.m. Clayton County Schools police responded to the scene to find a male shot. Police said the male later was pronounced dead.

Police said those involved were not affiliated with the school.

“The offenders involved were locals that came on campus and were not enrolled in the school district,” the Clayton County Schools Police Department wrote in a statement.

Police investigate a deadly shooting on the campus of Riverdale High School on Oct. 26, 2020. (FOX 5)

No staff or students were harmed.

Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.