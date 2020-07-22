Suspect wanted in Conyers Family Dollar assault

article

Police in Conyers are looking for a woman they say fought with Family Dollar employees before taking off earlier this month.

The incident happened around 5:04 p.m. on July 2 at the Family Dollar, located at 425 Sigman Road. Police said the woman took off in an older model silver Mazda.

Suspect vehicle (Source: Conyers Police).

Any information leading to the arrest of these persons of interest may result in a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.

Tipsters will remain anonymous and are asked to contact Crime Stoppers with any information at 404.577.TIPS (8477).