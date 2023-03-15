Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County
3
Freeze Warning
from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Suspect wanted in attempted armed robbery at SW Atlanta food mart

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Oakland City
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta police are searching for this person in connection to an attempted armed robbery in Oakland City (APD). article

Atlanta police are searching for this person in connection to an attempted armed robbery in Oakland City (APD).

ATLANTA - Atlanta police need the public's help locating the suspect in a recent attempted armed robbery in Oakland City.

The incident happened around 2:14 p.m. at the Oakland City Food Mart, located off Oakland Drive SW on March 12.

According to police, a Black male wearing a gray hoodie entered the store, showed a gun and demanded money before firing a shot. The suspect then took off. Thankfully no one was injured and police say nothing was stolen.

Anyone with information or who may know the suspect is urged to contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.