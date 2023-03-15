Suspect wanted in attempted armed robbery at SW Atlanta food mart

article

Atlanta police need the public's help locating the suspect in a recent attempted armed robbery in Oakland City.

The incident happened around 2:14 p.m. at the Oakland City Food Mart, located off Oakland Drive SW on March 12.

According to police, a Black male wearing a gray hoodie entered the store, showed a gun and demanded money before firing a shot. The suspect then took off. Thankfully no one was injured and police say nothing was stolen.

Anyone with information or who may know the suspect is urged to contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.