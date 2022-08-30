Suspect wanted for armed robbery at Decatur hotel arrested

Police have made an arrest in the armed robbery of a man and a woman at a Decatur hotel.

Angel Maria Nicole Macias, 29, of Stone Mountain was arrested by DeKalb County Sheriff's investigators on August 29. Arrest warrants charge Macias with armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony related to incidents on August 25 at the American Best Inn on Covington

Highway in Decatur.

Macias was being held at the DeKalb County Jail.