Suspect steals wallet at Conyers gas station, reward offered

Conyers police are asking for the public's assistance in their search for a man suspected of stealing a wallet from a gas station in April.

According to police, the suspect was inside the Shell gas station located in the 1000 block of West Avenue.

At some point, while he was in the store, the suspect took a wallet off of the counter.

Investigators described the suspect as a black male, with facial hair and a bald head. He was pictured by surveillance photos wearing a black t-shirt, dark grey jeans, and tennis shoes.

Anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of the person of interest may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477).

