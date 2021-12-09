Suspect in robbery of senior citizen seen in newly released video

There are new images of a young car thief who assaulted an Atlanta senior. That assault was highly unusual. The thief drove at and struck the senior with her own vehicle, according to the northwest Atlanta resident who agreed to speak to FOX 5.

ATLANTA CITY LEADER CALLS FOR STIFFER PENALTIES FOR CRIMES AGAINST SENIORS FOLLOWING CARJACKING

It happened at mid-afternoon last Thursday. The surveillance video shows the senior coming into her complex with groceries. There is an individual clad in a COVID-19 mask and a sweatshirt who follows her in.

In an instant, he snatches the senior's keys and heads back out the door.

Across the chest of that sweatshirt is the word "TRAP."

Once outside, the senior saw the thief start up her car and accelerate.

"He came at me," the senior said, "I just froze."

WOMAN CARJACKED, HIT BY OWN CAR AT SENIOR LIVING FACILITYhttps://www.fox5atlanta.com/video/1010152

The woman, 68-years-old, remembers being thrown into the air by the impact.

"He knocked me out of my shoe," she said.

She would up with abrasions from head to toe but no broken bones.

Her councilman is Dustin Hillis. He promised that the senior and the others in the complex along Hightower Road that the case will be investigated and the criminal will be apprehended.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_