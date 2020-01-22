Expand / Collapse search

Suspect in deadly Atlanta shooting arrested in California

Atlanta
ATLANTA - U.S. Marshals in California have taken an Atlanta man wanted for murder into custody.

U.S. Marshals caught the suspect in the area around San Francisco this week.

Officials say 24-year-old Caprie Anthony Paige has been charged in the Sept. 8, 2019 murder of 38-year-old Diquon Fletcher.

The deadly shooting happened around 6:18 p.m. on Boulevard NE near Ponce de Leon Avenue.

At the time, witnesses told police that a suspect in a white mask drove up to the area and started firing at Fletcher. According to police, the witnesses believed the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute between Fletcher and a group of people.

A suspect wanted in a deadly shooting in Atlanta has been caught in California.

A few days after the shooting, investigators identified Paige as the suspect and secured a warrant for his arrest. Marshals arrested Paige in the San Francisco area on Monday.

Paige is now awaiting extradition back to Atlanta.