Suspect identified after DeKalb officer stabbed at gas station

The Brief A DeKalb County police officer is expected to recover after being stabbed during a call on Covington Highway. Police say the suspect attacked officers with a knife after refusing to leave a gas station. The suspect, 26-year-old Perry Webb, is now in the DeKalb County Jail facing multiple charges.



DeKalb County police have identified the person they believe is responsible for injuring an officer during an encounter last week.

What we know:

Police said officers were called to the 5400 block of Covington Highway after reports of an intoxicated person who was disturbing customers and refusing to leave the business.

According to investigators, the situation quickly escalated once officers entered the store. Authorities say the suspect attacked officers and pulled out a knife. During the struggle, one officer was injured.

Additional officers arrived at the scene shortly afterward and took the suspect into custody.

The injured officer suffered several cuts during the confrontation and was taken to a hospital. The officer is expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators say the suspect, 26-year-old Perry Webb was booked into the DeKalb County Jail. He faces charges of battery, aggravated assault and felony obstruction.

Police said Webb was also treated at a hospital for minor injuries following the incident.

What's next:

Authorities say the investigation remains active.