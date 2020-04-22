Suspect connected to Pickens County arson, arrested

A suspected connected to a camper fire in Picken County was arrested Tuesday, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner investigators confirmed.

According to authorities, 47-year-old William Lanier Cantrell faces one count of Arson in the First Degree.

William Lanier Cantrel​​l ​​​​​(Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office)

On April 20, a fifth-wheel camper located off of Old Harbin Road in Marble Hill was set on fire.

“The camper was completely destroyed by this unlawful act and just one day after the fire occurred, the suspect was apprehended by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.

The Pickens County Fire Department and Pickens County Sheriff's Office assisted the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner's Office with the investigation.