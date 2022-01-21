Suspect connected to shootings into home arrested, Marietta police say

Marietta Police said it was a collaborative effort to arrest the man they believe fired shots into a home on three separate occasions.

"If it weren’t for the collaborative approach that everyone took we might not have had a suspect at this time," Officer Chuck McPhilamy said.

Video shows a man, now identified by police as Tevin Mcdonald, opening fire outside a Marietta townhome.

The motivates of the 29-year-old male suspect remain unclear, as authorities do not believe he knew anyone inside the homes.

"There was never an attempt to knock on the door. There was never an attempt to make contact with anyone. We couldn’t come up with anything from the homeowner as to why this would be happening," Chuck McPhilamy said.

It started January 13 when the man approached the home just after eight that evening. He is caught on video firing three-rounds into the door.

McDonald then returned for a second time on January 14 around 5 a.m. before coming back a third time on January 15.

The homeowners inside at the time were not hurt.

"The elephant in the room and the million-dollar question is why did he do it. We are unable to answer that question. We are as perplexed about that today as the day it started," Chuck McPhilamy said.

Officer McPhilamy said the arrest is thanks to teamwork from the community and law enforcement.

"This is a classic case of multiple people working together to solve one crime. This is a community and if you want to be part of the community then BE part of the community," Chuck McPhilamy said.

Those who live in the community told FOX 5 this is a major relief knowing the man is off the streets.

McDonald is in custody and faces multiple felony gun and criminal damage charges.

Investigators say he is denying any connection to the crime.

