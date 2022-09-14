Suspect confesses to shooting 20-year-old to death in Conyers, deputies say

Rockdale County deputies said a 44-year-old suspect admitted to shooting and killing a 20-year-old in a Conyers neighborhood.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said deputies took Zaire Watson in for questioning before charging him with felony murder.

Deputies found Fernando Soloman on Tall Oaks Drive with multiple gunshot wounds at around 1:12 a.m. on Sept. 8. Deputies and paramedics tried to save the man's life but he died at the scene.

Police haven't explained what led to shooting.