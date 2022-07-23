Suspect charged for shooting man in head in Cartersville, police say

article

Police in Cartersville said officers arrested a 61-year-old for a shooting that happened at a home on June 18.

Police said Maude Annette Glisson is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and gun possession charges. She is in Bartow County Jail.

Investigators believe Glisson shot a man on Pointe Way on June 18. Police found the man with a gunshot wound to his head.

Police said the man was first transported to Cartersville Mediacl Center, then air-lifted to Chattanooga Erlanger Hospital for treatment. There's no update on the man's condition, currently.

Police arrested Glisson on Wednesday.