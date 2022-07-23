Expand / Collapse search

Suspect charged for shooting man in head in Cartersville, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Cartersville
FOX 5 Atlanta
Police said Maude Annette Glisson is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and gun possession charges. She is in Bartow County Jail. article

Police said Maude Annette Glisson is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and gun possession charges. She is in Bartow County Jail. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Police in Cartersville said officers arrested a 61-year-old for a shooting that happened at a home on June 18.

Police said Maude Annette Glisson is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and gun possession charges. She is in Bartow County Jail.

Investigators believe Glisson shot a man on Pointe Way on June 18. Police found the man with a gunshot wound to his head.

Police said the man was first transported to Cartersville Mediacl Center, then air-lifted to Chattanooga Erlanger Hospital for treatment. There's no update on the man's condition, currently.

Police arrested Glisson on Wednesday.