Suspect arrested in murder of Lyft driver at Union City apartment complex

A man is behind bars, accused of killing a Lyft driver at a Union City apartment complex.

Union City police arrested the man in the murder of Joshua Roberts in June at the Netherley Park apartments on Buffington Road. The motive is unclear.

A police spokesperson says they arrested a man in his 20s. But the spokesman says he can’t give more details because it could compromise the investigation.

"We do have one individual charged. But in light of new evidence, we aren’t releasing that person’s identity until we can talk to any other parties involved in this actual case," says Officer Jerome Turner, Director of Public Affairs for the Union City Police Department.

FOX 5 asked what the new evidence is. Turner responded, "We don’t want to compromise the investigation. But there is new evidence that came to light." Turner says more arrests could be on the way. "That’s a strong possibility but we wouldn’t know until we process that evidence."

Joshua Roberts (Family photo)

Sheila Dailey, the victim’s mother, says the past couple of months have been difficult for her. "I struggle," Dailey says. "It’s a brokenness. It’s a void."

Dailey says Joshua worked as Lyft driver and cared deeply for his family. "He was my best friend. I don’t wish this on anyone."

Dailey says she actually forgives the man accused of murdering her son. "I forgave him the day that he did it. We have to forgive and love and I love him," she says.

She says she wants the justice system to show mercy. "I don’t want him to serve time. I just want to hug him and hold him and pray for him. Give him therapy, lots of love and mentors." Dailey says.

The accused killer is behind bars at the Fulton County jail. He faces several charges, including malice murder and weapons offenses.