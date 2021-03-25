Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from THU 12:26 PM EDT until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Bartow County, Polk County
7
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 3:07 PM EDT until THU 3:45 PM EDT, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Cobb County, Paulding County, Polk County, Paulding County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Clay County
Wind Advisory
until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from THU 5:00 PM EDT until FRI 5:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Significant Weather Advisory
until THU 3:15 PM EDT, Floyd County, Bartow County, Polk County, Paulding County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Clay County

Suspect arrested in murder at Paulding County subdivision

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Paulding County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

James Graham Ward (Paulding County Sheriff's Office)

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies have arrested a suspect for the murder of a man in a Paulding County subdivision Wednesday night.

Officials with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office say deputies were called to 25 Lanier Court in Hiram, Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m.

When they got to the scene, deputies found the body of 21-year-old Brian Perry Belin Jr. in the tennis court and pool area of the subdivision.

Despite life-saving efforts, Belin was pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple gunshot wounds.

According to witnesses, Belin and a suspect, identified as 19-year-old James Graham Ward, got into a dispute near the tennis courts of the subdivision. The argument turned violent when deputies say Ward shot Belin multiple times before fleeing.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Thursday morning, deputies were able to find and arrest Ward at a home in Dallas, Georgia.

Ward is currently in the Paulding County Jail with no bond under a felony murder charge.

If you have any information about the shooting please call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (770) 443-3015 or the anonymous tip line at (770) 443-3047.  

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.