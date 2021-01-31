Suspect arrested in deadly attack on 84-year-old man in San Francisco

Police in San Francisco arrested a 19-year-old Daly City man on suspicion of murder for a brazen attack last week on an 84-year-old man in the city’s Anza Vista neighborhood, officials said Sunday.

San Francisco police arrested Antoine Watson on Saturday after serving a warrant at a home in Daly City. He was booked on suspicion of murder, elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers also arrested 20-year-old Maylasia Goo on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact.

Security video shows a fatal attack on an 84-year-old man in San Francisco's Anza Vista neighborhood.

The victim was identified by family members as Vicha Ratanapakdee, a native of Thailand who lived in San Francisco.

The attack happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Paramedics responded to the scene and found the victim lying on the sidewalk at Anzavista and Fortuna avenues, police said.

Security video of the incident captured by a neighbor and shared with KTVU show a man barrelling into the victim before taking off running.

Paramedics rushed Ratanapaddee to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries two days later.

Investigators later recovered the video of the attack and determined the assailant had fled with a female associate, police said.

A tactical unit served the warrant and arrested Watson and Goo at a home on the 500 block of Lisbon Street in Daly City around 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call police at 415-575-4444.

Evan Sernoffsky is an investigative reporter for KTVU. Email Evan at evan.sernoffsky@foxtv.com and follow him on Twitter @EvanSernoffsky.