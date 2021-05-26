Suspect arrested for shooting death of man, woman found in car in rural Rockdale County

article

A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of two people found inside a car along a rural Rockdale County road last Thursday.

Javon Price, of Covington, was arrested and charged with murder on Tuesday.

Investigators said the bodies of a man and woman were found in a gray Infinity sedan along Bruce Road SW where the paved road turns into a dirt road just off of Flat Shoals Road NW near Conyers. Both suffered multiple gunshot wounds, investigators said.

Police investigate a crime scene off of Flat Shoals Road near Conyers on May 20, 2021.

Deputies identified the victims as Miykel Blackburn and Trevia Ways, both 22 and both from Snellville.

Price remains in the Rockdale County jail without bond.

The motive behind the shooting has not been released.

