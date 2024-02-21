Suspect arrested for multiple crimes while ironically wearing distinctive hoodie

article

South Carolina authorities pointed out the irony of a suspect wearing a distinctive hoodie while being arrested for multiple crimes.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said Billy Shane Evans was spotted driving a moped on the highway without a tag.

A deputy pulled him over and noticed that Evans had five active arrest warrants from the Anderson City Police Department.

RELATED: South Carolina shelter rescues one-month-old dog with mouth banded shut and broken jaw

The deputy also found a clear plastic baggie on Evans that contained meth and amounted to more than 27 grams.

Ironically, Evans was wearing a hoodie that stated in part "I'm a multi-tasker."

He now faces a trafficking methamphetamine 2nd offense charge.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.