Suspect arrested, charged in connection to 2021 deadly shooting

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the 2021 deadly shooting of a 28-year-old man in Vine City, Atlanta Police announced Friday.

According to investigators, 28-year-old Jonathan Pennington was found with gunshot wounds in the 800 block of Magnolia Way NE in August 2021.

He was later taken to a hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

Police arrested Redreakis Hargett on murder and armed robbery charges.

According to officials, Hargett is a juvenile.

Hargett was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

