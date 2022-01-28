Suspect arrested, charged in connection to 2021 deadly shooting
ATLANTA - A suspect has been arrested in connection to the 2021 deadly shooting of a 28-year-old man in Vine City, Atlanta Police announced Friday.
According to investigators, 28-year-old Jonathan Pennington was found with gunshot wounds in the 800 block of Magnolia Way NE in August 2021.
He was later taken to a hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.
Police arrested Redreakis Hargett on murder and armed robbery charges.
MAN FOUND SHOT DEAD IN VINE CITY, POLICE INVESTIGATE
According to officials, Hargett is a juvenile.
Hargett was booked into the Fulton County Jail.
_____
WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE
Advertisement