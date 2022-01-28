Expand / Collapse search
Suspect arrested, charged in connection to 2021 deadly shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - A suspect has been arrested in connection to the 2021 deadly shooting of a 28-year-old man in Vine City, Atlanta Police announced Friday.

According to investigators, 28-year-old Jonathan Pennington was found with gunshot wounds in the 800 block of Magnolia Way NE in August 2021. 

He was later taken to a hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. 

Police arrested Redreakis Hargett on murder and armed robbery charges.

According to officials, Hargett is a juvenile.

Hargett was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE