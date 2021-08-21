Man found shot dead in southwest Atlanta, police investigate
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a homicide that left a man dead Saturday afternoon in southwest Atlanta.
Officers went to 803 Magnolia Way NE and found a man with several gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.
Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.
No word on if any potential suspects are in custody.
An investigation continues.
