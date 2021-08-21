Man found shot dead in southwest Atlanta, police investigate

Atlanta police are investigating a homicide that left a man dead Saturday afternoon in southwest Atlanta.

Officers went to 803 Magnolia Way NE and found a man with several gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

No word on if any potential suspects are in custody.

An investigation continues.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.