Suspect arrested after shooting at Mableton gas station

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The Brief Man injured in shooting at Mableton gas station on March 13. Suspect identified and arrested three days later without incident. Victim hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.



A man has been arrested days after a shooting at a Mableton gas station left another man injured, according to Cobb County police.

RELATED: Man shot, child unharmed after gunman opens fire at Mableton gas station

What we know:

Officers responded around 12:39 p.m. March 13 to a reported shooting at a Texaco station on Mableton Parkway, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said officers provided aid before the victim, identified as 41-year-old Anthony Christion of Atlanta, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators identified the suspect as 38-year-old Delanee M. Dorsey of Atlanta. He is facing charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

What they're saying:

Police said officers spotted Dorsey on March 16 driving a vehicle and took him into custody without incident in a shopping center parking lot. He was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit.