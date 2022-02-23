Two teens arrested after multiple people injured in pellet gun shootings

A suspect has been arrested in connection to a pellet gun shootings in Sandy Springs and Atlanta, police announced Wednesday.

According to investigators, officers responded to a call about someone being shot with a pellet gun in the area of Johnson Ferry Road around 4:30 p.m. on February 22.

Police found a person on scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. "As a result

of this incident, the victim received 3 shots to his body, causing visible injuries," officials said in a statement.

The victim told police the suspected shooter was traveling in an SUV. At least 5 gunshots were fired, according to the victim.

Authorities said the victim was treated by EMS and then released.

A separate caller alerted police to another victim who was shot with a pellet gun by suspects also traveling in an SUV. This shooting happened at Wieuca Road near Dudley Lane within the City of Atlanta, officials said.

Sandy Springs Police officers later found the vehicle near Roswell Road and

Windsor Parkway and conducted a traffic stop. The two people inside the car were arrested. The suspects' identities are currently being withheld, but police did confirm both are 18-years-old.

Officers found two rifle-style weapons and pellets inside the vehicle. "After inspecting the rifles, officers were able to determine them to be pellet "air

rifles," the Sandy Springs Police Department said.

Both suspects face charges for aggravated assault, battery, and being in possession of fraudulent identification cards.

The identity of the victims was not immediately available.

An investigation continues and additional charges are possible. Anyone with information on this case or believes that they were a victim, should contact the Sandy Springs Police Department.

____

