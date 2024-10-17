Suspect arrested for deadly shooting at gas station on Jimmy Carter Boulevard

Gwinnett County police have made an arrest for the murder of a man shot to death at a gas station on Jimmy Carter Boulevard last week.

The shooting happened at around 7:45 a.m. on Friday at an Amoco gas station on the 4100 block of Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

FOX 5 cameras arrived at the scene that morning and found officers placing more than a dozen evidence markers in front of the nearby Supermercado Mexicano.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Billy Heath/FOX 5)

Investigators believe the victim was standing outside the gas station when an individual with a gun walked up to him and shot him during an altercation.

Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. Officials identified the victim as 41-year-old Anthony Bernard Miles.

On Thursday, Gwinnett County police said they arrested 31-year-old Donte Dieal Newcomb-Donnelly for the shooting.

Donte Dieal Newcomb-Donnelly (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Newcomb-Donnelly is facing charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.

He remains in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.