Man dead after shooting at gas station on Jimmy Carter Boulevard

Gwinnett County police are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station on Jimmy Carter Boulevard on Friday morning.

Officials say officers responded to the gas station on the 4100 block of Jimmy Carter Boulevard at around 7:45 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot at least once. Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

FOX 5 cameras saw homicide investigators placing more than a dozen evidence markers at the scene.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Billy Heath/FOX 5)

Investigators believe the man was standing outside the gas station when an individual with a gun walked up to him and shot him during an altercation. The gunman fled the scene on foot after the shooting.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim at this time.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Gwinnett County Police Department at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.