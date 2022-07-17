Suspect armed with 'crossbow' shoots victim in chest, police say

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating after a person was allegedly shot with a crossbow.

Police said the unidentified victim is at a hospital in stable condition after the incident on Saturday night.

Officers went to Rockwood Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a person shot. Police learned the shooting happened elsewhere.

Police learned the victim was shot with a "bow and arrow" on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in northwest Atlanta. Police said the victim was standing near a convenience store when someone drove up in a gold minivan and got out armed with a "crossbow."

DEPUTIES: MAN ARMED WITH TORCH, AX SOAKS HIMSELF AND HOSTAGE IN GAS DURING SWAT STANDOFF

Police said the suspect fired and hit the victim in the chest. Police said the victim was uncooperative with investigators and conscious when transported to a hospital.

Detectives are continuing to investigate, police said.

Police did not describe the suspect, and it's unclear what led to the shooting.