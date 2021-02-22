Survey: Less than half of Georgia school staff want COVID-19 vaccine

article

A new state survey shows that despite calls for teachers to be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccines, a majority of staff in Georgia's public schools do not want to be vaccinated.

According to the state, only about 78,000 of the 171,000 surveyed said they would like the vaccine, which represents about 45%.

The Georgia Department of Education has extended the deadline for districts to respond to the survey until Feb. 26 after some school districts failed to respond during the initial period, which was Feb. 4 through 17.

Atlanta Public Schools, Carroll County Schools, and Fayette County were some of the systems that did not initially participate.

Data provided by the GADOE shows that the interest in the vaccine varies greatly from district to district.

In Buford City Schools, only 193 of the 583 staff members said they want to be vaccinated. That represents 33%. The DeKalb County School District, however, had a much higher reported rate with 12,000 of their 16,000 employees, or 75%, responding "yes."

You can see the percentages for participating school districts below.

Barrow County 50.1%

Bartow County 38.6%

Buford City 33.1%

Carrollton City 35.5%

Cartersville City 38.1%

Cherokee County 51.3%

Clarke County 60%

Clayton County 36%

Cobb County 35.3%

Coweta County 42.2%

Dawson County 47.6%

DeKalb County 75%

Douglas County 46.8%

Elbert County 11.9%

Floyd County 54.1%

Forsyth County 80%

Fulton County 60% (estimated)

Gainesville City 51.9%

Griffin-Spalding County 41.2% (survey still in progress)

Gwinnett County 55.4%

Habersham County 36.9%

Hall County 46.8%

Henry County 56.6%

Jackson County 34.8%

Marietta City 50%

Newton County 41.5%

Oconee County 61.8%

Paulding County 38.4%

Rockdale County 40.8%

Walton County 35.7%

Currently, Georgia remains in Phase 1A+ for distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines. Only healthcare workers, first responders, those 65 years and older and their caregivers are eligible.

