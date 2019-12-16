Surveillance images release of thief who targeted popular restaurant
ATLANTA - A newly released surveillance video catches the quick work of a thief at a northwest Atlanta business.
Police are asking for the public to take a close look at the images and see anyone can recognize him.
Officers said he burglarized The Slice Restaurant on Poplar Street early Friday.
Investigators said the crook threw a large rock through the business window, went straight for the cash register, but quickly ran back out after finding the register empty.