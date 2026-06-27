Police arrest 15-year-old suspect in Conyers shooting investigation

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Police canvas the neighborhood of Elliott Circle NW after a 15-year-old boy was shot in Conyers on June 25, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

The Brief A 15-year-old male was arrested Friday afternoon at a Conyers home in connection with the shooting of another 15-year-old individual Thursday morning. Authorities charged the teenager as an adult with multiple felonies, including armed robbery and aggravated assault. He is being held at a juvenile detention center. Police had previously offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest.



A 15-year-old male is in custody after the Conyers Police Department and the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office apprehended him at a Conyers home in connection with the shooting of another teen.

What we know:

Officials charged the teenager as an adult with armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The suspect is currently being held at a juvenile detention center.

The backstory:

A 15-year-old is in recovery after being shot early Thursday morning in Conyers. According to the Conyers Police Department, patrol officers responded to the department's gunshot detection alert system which indicated gunfire near Elliott Circle at about 2:36 a.m. on June 25.

As officers responded, Real-Time Crime Center operators received a call from a home on Elliott Circle reporting that a teenage boy had come to the front porch asking for help after being shot.

Officers arrived and found the 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. They immediately rendered aid before the teen was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. He is currently stable, according to police.

Conyers police informed the public of a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible.

Suspect's identity

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name or identity of the 15-year-old suspect, despite being charged as an adult. It remains unclear if police are searching for additional suspects linked to the case.

What's next:

The shooting investigation is ongoing. Capt. Quantavis Garcia of the Conyers Police Department requested that anyone with information contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 770-929-4203.