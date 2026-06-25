Teen shot overnight in Conyers; police offering $5K reward

The Brief A 15-year-old male was shot early Thursday morning in Conyers and is expected to survive. Officers found the teen after he sought help at a nearby home following a gunshot detection alert. Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest.



A 15-year-old male is recovering after being shot early Thursday morning in Conyers, and police are asking for the public's help to identify the person responsible.

What we know:

According to the Conyers Police Department, the department's gunshot detection system alerted the Real-Time Crime Center and patrol officers to gunfire near Elliott Circle at about 2:36 a.m. on June 25.

As officers responded, Real-Time Crime Center operators received a call from a home on Elliott Circle reporting that a teenage boy had come to the front porch asking for help after being shot.

Officers arrived and found the 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. They immediately rendered aid before the teen was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. He is currently stable, according to police.

Investigators said the shooter or shooters remain at large.

Conyers police are offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible.