Support for Israel: Kemp orders flags to half-staff to mourn those lost in attack

Flags at all Georgia state buildings and grounds have been ordered to half-staff by Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday. It is to show solidarity with the country of Israel after a devastating surprise attack over the weekend, which has claimed thousands of lives.

At least 22 Americans were among the more than 1,200 killed and an unknown number of people were kidnapped.

The Associated Press is reporting militants in Gaza are holding an estimated 150 people taken hostage from Israel — soldiers, men, women, children and older adults — and they have fired thousands of rockets into Israel over the past five days.

"The people of Georgia mourn the American lives lost in these unwarranted attacks and join our close ally Israel in grieving all those who were taken from their families or injured," the governor’s executive order reads in part.

The attack happened on Saturday, Oct. 7, which is Shemini Atzeret in the Jewish faith. The day is described as being filled with "utterly unbridled joy" and marks the conclusion of the yearly reading cycle of the Torah.

The attack by Hamas massacred hundreds of Israelis in their homes, on the streets, and at an outdoor music festival celebrating the day.

Flags in Georgia will remain at half-staff through sunset on Saturday, Oct. 14.