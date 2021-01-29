Super Bowl weather forecast

Super Bowl LV kicks off at 6:30 p.m. in Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium on February 7, 2021. The weather forecast for the Chiefs-Buccaneers matchup is beginning to come into focus.

FOX 13 chief meteorologist Paul Dellegatto says long-range models originally suggested a ridge near Florida that would keep things warm and humid, but the forecast has been looking worse.

The forecast for Super Bowl Sunday is a tricky one, meteorologist Tyler Eliasen added, because the timing of the front needs to be fine-tuned as the week goes on. He says a front over Tampa versus a front over South Florida will make a big difference in game-time weather.

Winter in Florida has been unusually cool and damp thus far.

According to the National Weather Service, Tampa’s normal high temperature for February 7 is 72 degrees, while the normal low is 53. The record high for that date is 83, set in 1994, while the record low of 31 was set in 1978.

The last time that Tampa hosted a Super Bowl, it was cooler than normal. The city’s high temperature on February 1, 2009 was 69 and the low was 38, but Cardinals fans probably felt a little chillier than victorious Steelers fans when the game was finally over.

The city’s official weather readings are taken at Tampa International Airport, which is just a mile west of Raymond James Stadium.

