Super Bowl watch parties & takeout deals in metro Atlanta | 2026
ATLANTA - Whether you’re hosting at home or looking for a high-energy place to watch the Big Game, metro Atlanta restaurants and bars are rolling out Super Bowl specials, watch parties and catering deals to cover every kind of fan. From wings and tacos to BBQ spreads and post-game resets, here’s where to eat, drink and celebrate on Super Bowl Sunday.
HOBNOB Super Sunday Watch Party
Feb. 8
Multiple metro locations
HOBNOB is hosting free Super Bowl watch parties across its metro Atlanta locations, including Town Brookhaven, Dunwoody/Perimeter, Halcyon (Alpharetta) and Atlantic Station. Reservations are available online and through OpenTable. Specials include $19.99 all-you-can-eat nachos, plus full menus and game-day drinks.
Taco Mac Super Bowl Watch Party
Feb. 8
Multiple metro Atlanta locations
Taco Mac is hosting free Super Bowl watch parties at more than 20 metro-area locations. Expect a special crawfish boil, raffles and squares, plus wings, burgers and tacos served all day. Party platters are also available for takeout.
Hudson Grille Super Bowl Watch Party
Feb. 8
Midtown, Downtown, Little Five Points, Kennesaw, Tucker, Sandy Springs
Hudson Grille is offering Super Bowl drink specials, a full menu all day, and outdoor patio seating with large screens. The Sandy Springs location will feature a special game-day buffet.
Johnny’s Sports Bar & Grille
Feb. 8
1455 Pleasant Hill Road, Lawrenceville
Johnny’s is hosting a free Super Bowl watch party.
Sweet Auburn BBQ Super Bowl Game Day
Feb. 8
Multiple Atlanta locations
Sweet Auburn BBQ is covering Super Bowl Sunday with takeout, catering and dine-in options. Fans can order wing platters, BBQ kits with smoked meats and sides, or build-your-own slider spreads. Dine-in specials run all game long with $1 Best-of-ATL smoked wings and $3 draft beers. Orders are encouraged early as game-week demand is high.
Chattahoochee Food Works Big Game Watch Party
Feb. 8
The Works, West Midtown
Enjoy a free Super Bowl watch party featuring three bars, 10 screens and 30 restaurants. Game-day specials include wings, $4 draft beer and food hall favorites throughout the game.
Your Third Spot The Big Game
Feb. 8
400 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta
Your Third Spot is hosting a Super Bowl watch party with stadium-style seating and a special wing menu. Table reservations are strongly recommended.
JR Crickets Super Bowl Party
Feb. 8, starting at 4 p.m.
6324 Old Dixie Hwy, Jonesboro
JR Crickets in Jonesboro is offering $1 wings, $2 shots, $5 mixed drinks and $40 game-day drink towers.
Park Tavern Big Game Watch Party
Feb. 8
Midtown Atlanta
Park Tavern is hosting a no-cover Super Bowl watch party with 25 big screens, a game-day menu, drink specials and indoor seating plus a heated patio tent.
Applebee’s Super Bowl To-Go Deal
Feb. 8
Participating metro Atlanta locations
Applebee’s is offering 20 free boneless wings with any $40 online order placed through its website or app using promo code SBWINGS26. Available for takeout or delivery at participating locations.
Velvet Taco Super Bowl Catering Deal
Orders by Feb. 7 | Pickup or delivery Feb. 8
Multiple metro Atlanta locations
Velvet Taco is offering 25% off catering orders of $125 or more with promo code BIGGAME25. The deal is valid for direct orders only and is designed for fans looking to upgrade their Super Bowl spread with bold, globally inspired tacos.
