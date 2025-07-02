Summertime skating at The Roof at Ponce City Market

The Brief The Roof at Ponce City Market is going retro this summer, thanks to the addition of a 3,000-square-foot roller skating rink called SK8 THE ROOF. SK8 THE ROOF is located on Skyline Park’s covered Rooftop Terrace, and will remain open daily through the summer. The rink is included with admission to The Roof at Ponce City Market, and complimentary skate rentals are included.



It’s all about the '80s in Atlanta this summer — and no, we’re not talking temperatures.

The decade of leg-warmers, neon colors, and big hair is back at The Roof at Ponce City Market, thanks to the summertime addition of a 3,000-square-foot roller skating rink called SK8 THE ROOF.

Yes, we’re talking "Roller Boogie" ten stories high — open for skaters 5 years old and up on a first come, first served basis. Don’t have your own skates? No problem — admission includes complimentary skate rentals. You do have your own skates? Lace ‘em up, bring ‘em, and get moving!

SK8 THE ROOF is located on Skyline Park’s covered Rooftop Terrace, and will remain open daily through the summer — oh, and there are also plans for a nightly laser show after sunset! And, of course, SK8 THE ROOF is just one of several activities available at The Roof at Ponce City Market, joining the Coney Island-style games at Skyline Park and the food and drinks served up at restaurant 9 Mile Station and 12 Cocktail Bar.

Ponce City Market is located at 675 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast in Atlanta — and Skyline Park/SK8 THE ROOF is open from:

3 to 10 p.m. on Mondays through Wednesdays

3 to 11 p.m. on Thursdays

3 p.m. to Midnight on Fridays

11 a.m. to Midnight on Saturdays

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.

For information on admission and offerings, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning skating under the sky at SK8 THE ROOF!