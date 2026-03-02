Sugar Hill assault case ends in life sentence for Lawrenceville man

The Brief Jonathan Jaistron Williams will spend his life in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting a young girl. Prosecutors said Williams lured the girl to his car where he assaulted her in September 2022. The two met at a Suwanee restaurant that Williams worked at.



A Lawrenceville man will spend his life in prison without parole after he lured a young girl from her home to assault her in September 2022.

What we know:

Jonathan Jaistron Williams, 43, was sentenced after being found guilty of statutory rape, child molestation, and aggravated child molestation in connection with the crime.

Prosecutors said Williams met the girl at the Suwanee restaurant where he worked. Jurors heard evidence of how he lured the girl out of her home and sexually assaulted her in his car in Sugar Hill.

Williams was previously convicted of statutory rape for sexually assaulting a girl in Savannah. He is required to register as a child sex offender.

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether prosecutors believe Williams has any more victims.

What they're saying:

The Gwinnett County District Attorney said she hopes Williams’ sentencing brings some closure to the victim.

"We hope this verdict and sentence help this victim recover from the trauma the defendant inflicted on her," District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said.