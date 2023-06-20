'Sufficient evidence' Gwinnett BOE member's sons broke GA election law

One rule should be obvious when it comes to elections in Georgia. If you claim residency in another state, you can't vote in this one.

Two sons of a Gwinnett County school board member are still learning that lesson, one that may still not be finished.

The Georgia Election Board voted unanimously to send the cases of Kyler and Kevin Knudsen to the Attorney General's office because "(we) believe there's sufficient evidence to show that a violation has occurred."

Their father, Steven Knudsen, is the vice chairman of the Gwinnett County Board of Education.

In May 2022, with their father facing primary election opposition, the two sons cast their ballots in person during a special Sunday voting opportunity. But the FOX 5 I-Team discovered both men actually lived in other states. Even more, both sold insurance and told each state's insurance regulator they were residents of those states.

Knudsen won the election by more than 6000 votes. His opponent Michael Rudnick still filed a complaint.

"I think that's a form of illegal voting," he told us last year.

Elections investigators agreed. They interviewed both Knudsons. Each insisted they considered Gwinnett County their official residence. But the facts didn't add up.

"Kyler has an Alabama insurance license," chief investigator Sara Koth told the board. "When he applied for the license he applied as an Alabama resident."

She said Kevin Knudsen did the same in Arizona. Neither voted in any other state besides Georgia.

The Elections Board could have issued a "Letter of Instruction" to the Knudsens, considered a lighter punishment. Instead, board members voted to have the attorney general's office start its own investigation which could lead to criminal charges or civil damages.

Michael Rudnick filed the complaint against the Knudsens.

"It's a matter of integrity," Rudnick said after the vote. "It's a matter of standing up for what's right. When you do something wrong you need to own up to it and fall on the sword and just understand there's consequences with your actions."

Attempts to reach Steven Knudsen or his sons for comment were unsuccessful.