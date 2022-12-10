Atlanta United reacts to sudden death of American journalist Grant Wahl in Qatar

The soccer industry is stunned over the sudden death of journalist Grant Wahl, who died while covering the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Wahl's death was confirmed by U.S. Soccer's social media pages Friday.

The cause of Wahl's death had not been announced as of Friday night.

At home, Atlanta United released a somber statement in response to Wahl's death.

Wahl intimately covered Atlanta United's inaugural season, leading up to the opening of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2017.

One year later, Atlanta United won MLS Cup.

Former Atlanta Untied defender, who was captain of the 2018 MLS Cup championship team, shared his shock.

Atlanta United broadcaster Jason Longshore shared a 2020 tweet from Wahl remarking on appear on respective podcasts.