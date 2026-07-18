Submerged vehicle in Lake Sinclair in Middle Georgia

Image 1 of 16 ▼ Emergency responders and dive team personnel recover a victim and a submerged vehicle from Lake Sinclair off Highway 16 in Hancock County following a massive multi-agency search operation on Saturday, July 18, 2026. (Baldwin County Public Safety Dive Team)

The Brief A massive recovery operation unfolded at Lake Sinclair off Highway 16 after local authorities requested emergency dive team assistance. Responders pulled a victim from Hancock County waters shortly before crews located a submerged vehicle on Saturday morning. Multiple emergency response agencies coordinated to clear the tragic scene and assist the local coroner's office.



Emergency responders recovered a body and a submerged vehicle from Lake Sinclair off Highway 16 on Saturday morning after a multi-agency search operation, according to authorities.

What we know:

Emergency personnel descended upon Lake Sinclair off Highway 16 early Saturday morning following a request for assistance from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. The Baldwin County Public Safety Dive Team received the dispatch at 7:18 a.m. regarding a vehicle that was possibly underwater. Dive team members arrived on the scene at approximately 8 a.m., received a briefing and immediately launched a search operation.

Responders located a victim shortly after 9 a.m. and found the submerged vehicle at approximately 9:20 a.m. Personnel from Baldwin County Fire Rescue and the dive team assisted with the recovery operations alongside the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the Hancock Co Coroners Office and a local wrecker service. All units returned to service after completing the mission, and fire officials expressed gratitude for the teamwork shown during the tragic incident.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the identity of the victim or what caused the vehicle to enter the water.

It remains unclear when the incident occurred or how long the vehicle was submerged before a request for assistance was made.

Authorities have requested that all media inquiries regarding the active investigation be directed to Hancock County.