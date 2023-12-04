Styx, Foreigner coming to metro Atlanta in July 2024

article

The legendary rock bands STYX and FOREIGNER are set to join forces once again for a summer tour in 2024, promising an unforgettable night of classic hits and timeless performances. The bands, along with special guest John Waite, are gearing up to bring their electrifying energy to fans across the country.

STYX founding guitarist James "JY" Young expressed his excitement about the upcoming tour, reminiscing about their previous collaboration with FOREIGNER. "We're very excited to be sharing the concert stage with FOREIGNER and John Waite in the summer of 2024. We have previously toured with FOREIGNER, and the result was both bands kicked ass and had a great time doing it. Looking forward to seeing everybody this summer!"

FOREIGNER's founding member and lead guitarist, Mick Jones, echoed the sentiment, reflecting on the success of their 'Soundtrack Of Summer' tour a decade ago. "I am very much looking forward to the band being back on the road with our old friends, STYX. Our 'Soundtrack Of Summer' tour ten years ago was a blockbuster, and our tour album was a Billboard chart success. It'll be a great time had by all. As an added bonus, John Waite will accompany us on the journey, adding his #1 hits to a special night of Classic Rock."

FOREIGNER lead singer Kelly Hansen, amidst their Farewell Tour, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from fans. "To perform these next shows with our friends STYX and John Waite makes it even better. I am so looking forward to spending many beautiful summer nights all around the country, full of great Classic Rock, music, and great friends."

John Waite, adding his voice to the anticipation, declared, "Looking forward to blazing across the USA with my band this summer. All the hits in all the cities. It will be major. A great night. Don't miss it - be there!"

The tour, part of STYX's Farewell Tour, is scheduled to stop at the Ameris Bank Amphitheater on July 17, 2024. Tickets for this epic event go on sale Dec. 8, promising fans an opportunity to secure their spots for a night filled with nostalgia and the very best of Classic Rock.



