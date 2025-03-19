Students meets doctor who delivered him in Georgia Tech class

The Brief A Georgia Tech student and the doctor who delivered him as a baby had a surprise reunion in class. Retired physician Dr. Bob Hirsch and mechanical engineering major Hudson Higgins had both signed up for Tech's History of the South before 1864. The pair discovered their remarkable connection after working in a group together, and a call to Higgins' mother confirmed the details.



A class on Southern history at Georgia Tech turned into a surprise reunion between a fourth-year student and the doctor who delivered him as a baby.

Mechanical engineering major Hudson Higgins had no idea he'd be learning more about his own history when he signed up for History of the South before 1864.

What we know:

The discovery happened during a group work session in class. Higgins and his friend were joined in their group by retired physician Dr. Bob Hirsch. Hirsch had spent 40 years in obstetrics and had started taking classes at Georgia Tech after retiring to keep his mind sharp.

"I asked each one where they were from, and Hudson said ‘John’s Creek.’ And, I said, ‘Well, who delivered you?’" Hirsch told the university.

Higgins didn't know, but a quick call to his mother revealed the surprise connection.

"She remembered his name, Dr. Hirsch, right off the bat. She had been going to see him since she was back in school," Higgins said.

What they're saying:

The discovery surprised both men. Hirsch said he's delivered thousands of babies but has rarely met one of them decades later.

"I’m sure there’s a few students here that I delivered. I have no idea how many," Hirsch said.

Higgens said the sheer coincidence of both of them deciding to take the same class at the same time was still shocking to him.

"I still just see it as kind of surreal. It’s a wild connection to have. I guess not many people can say that they know the doctor that delivered them on a first-name basis," Higgins said.