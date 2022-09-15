Student will receive nearly $3 million in accident settlement

A lawyer for a Georgia Tech student said in a lawsuit that his client suffered a serious injury on his bike.

He was in a designated bike path when a trucker, who did not see him, struck the senior who was in the aerospace program.

That 22-year-old suffered a crushed skull, multiple fractures, partial blindness and a loss of cognitive skills.

His dream of a career gone.

Legal documents assert that both the school and the city of Atlanta knew the bike lanes were too narrow.

The serious accident occurred in the summer of 2017. That same year, four other bicyclists got hit, not serious.

The legal filing also shows the city had been put on notice that a fix should happen immediately. That notification coming months before the serious accident.

City attorney Nina Hickson advised, and council members concurred, to settle the case for $2.75 million.

The full council is expected to finalize the settlement on Monday.