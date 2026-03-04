Stuckey’s recalls pecan log rolls over cherry labeling error

article

The Brief Stuckey’s is recalling select pecan log roll products due to a labeling error. Some cherry-flavored rolls were packaged in wrappers that did not list cherry as an ingredient. The affected products were distributed to retailers in Georgia and dozens of other states.



Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J. Harper announced that Stuckey’s Corporation is voluntarily recalling certain pecan log roll products after discovering a labeling error.

What we know:

Some Cherry Pecan Log Roll items were mistakenly packaged in Original Pecan Log Roll wrappers that failed to list cherry as an ingredient, according to the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

Officials said the company alerted the state about the issue so corrective action could be taken.

The recall involves Original Pecan Log Roll products in 2-ounce and 10-ounce packages with specific lot numbers.

The affected products were distributed to retailers across multiple states, including Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and California, among many others.

Stuckey's was founded as a roadside pecan stand in 1937 in Eastman, Georgia, and is a local favorite.

What you can do:

Consumers who have the recalled items can contact Stuckey’s Corporation for more information by emailing lfry@stuckeys.com or calling (762) 245-8010.