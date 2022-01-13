String of violent crimes sweep through Atlanta Thursday night

Atlanta Police Department is investigating several violent crimes that took place within the evening hours on Thursday.

Officers found a man suffering from a stab wound at 1350 Mayson Turner Rd NW shortly before 6:50 p.m. The man was taken to a hospital and was described as "conscious and breathing."

No word on what led up to the stabbing.

Around 7:14 p.m. officers went to 1968 Peachtree Rd NW to investigate a shooting. Officers discovered a juvenile at the location who had been shot in the foot. The victim told police that he was hit by a stray bullet on January 6 but decided not to seek medical attention.

The victim's mother took him to the hospital Thursday night.

Minutes later, at approximately 7:17 p.m. Atlanta police officers responded to a person shot call at 845 Neal Street NW. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. The male was taken to a hospital.

Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

Authorities did not indicate that any of these incidents were in any way related.

____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE