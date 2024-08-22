'Stranger Things' looking for extras for final episodes in metro Atlanta

article

Fans of the Emmy-winning Netflix series "Stranger Things" have an exciting opportunity to be part of the show's much-anticipated finale as filming continues in the metro Atlanta area. The production team is currently seeking extras to appear in the final episodes.

The casting agency, Casting TaylorMade, has announced that they are looking for individuals who meet certain requirements, including a willingness to potentially cut their hair and be available on set for a minimum of 12 hours.

While specific filming dates have not been released yet, the locations are expected to be within an hour's drive of Atlanta and its surrounding cities. Click here for more information.